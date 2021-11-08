Arab league says talks with Lebanon about Gulf crisis go in 'right direction'

Lebanon's Information Minister George Kordahi speaks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

DUBAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Discussions with Lebanon about its rift with Gulf states are going in "the right directon," the assistant secretary-general of the Arab League said in televised remarks on Monday.

A delegation from the Arab League is visiting Beirut to try and address the crisis that broke out following a minister's critical remarks about the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen.

Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

