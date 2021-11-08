World
Arab league says talks with Lebanon about Gulf crisis go in 'right direction'
1 minute read
DUBAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Discussions with Lebanon about its rift with Gulf states are going in "the right directon," the assistant secretary-general of the Arab League said in televised remarks on Monday.
A delegation from the Arab League is visiting Beirut to try and address the crisis that broke out following a minister's critical remarks about the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen.
Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.