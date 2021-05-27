Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Armenia PM suggests putting international observers on Azeri border -Ifax

Armenia's acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan speaks during a parliament session in Yerevan, Armenia May 10, 2021. Tigran Mehrabyan/PAN Photo via REUTERS

Armenia's acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan suggested on Thursday that international observers from Russia or other Minsk Group countries be deployed to Armenia's border with Azerbaijan, the Interfax news agency reported.

Azerbaijan captured six Armenian servicemen in the early hours of Thursday morning, the defence ministries of both countries said, in the latest twist in a simmering border dispute. The Azeri defence ministry accused the men of trying to cross into Azeri territory. read more

