Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Armenian lawmakers brawl in parliament

1 minute read

MOSCOW, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A brawl broke out in Armenia's parliament on Wednesday as lawmakers hurled objects across the floor of the house and grappled with one another.

The scenes of chaos erupted after a ruling party lawmaker described some of the country's past defence ministers as "traitors", the TASS news agency reported.

Domestic political tensions have run high in Armenia since a war last year in which Azeri forces drove ethnic Armenian forces out of swathes of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around the region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Security officers could be seen pouring onto the floor of the house to quell the disturbance in television footage. The parliament called a recess.

The current parliament convened for the first time earlier this month after this summer's elections that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's party won.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth; editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 12:10 PM UTC

Western nations race to complete Afghan evacuation as deadline looms

Western nations rushed to complete the evacuation of thousands of people from Afghanistan on Wednesday as the Aug. 31 deadline for the withdrawal of foreign troops drew closer with no sign that the country's new Taliban rulers might allow an extension.

World
U.S., China accuse each other of 'bullying' nations
World
After Taliban takeover, concerns mount over U.S. counterterrorism ability
World
EXCLUSIVE Hong Kong's former chief judge says upholding rule of law not political
World
From bitcoin dreamer to fugitive, fleeing the Taliban for Turkey