World

Armenian soldier killed on border with Azerbaijan -Armenian defence ministry

MOSCOW, July 14 (Reuters) - An Armenian soldier was killed in an exchange of fire on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Armenia's defence ministry said on Wednesday amid a border row between the countries.

In six weeks of fighting last September to November, Azeri troops drove ethnic Armenian forces out of swathes of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region, before Russia brokered a ceasefire.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Hugh Lawson

