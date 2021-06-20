Armenia's acting PM's party leads parliamentary vote, RIA cites electoral commission

Armenia's acting Prime Minister and leader of Civil Contract party Nikol Pashinyan receives a ballot at a polling station during the snap parliamentary election in Yerevan, Armenia June 20, 2021. Lusi Sargsyan/Photolure via REUTERS

MOSCOW, June 20 (Reuters) - Armenia's acting prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, and his Civil Contract party took an early lead as votes were counted after a parliamentary election on Sunday, the RIA news agency reported, citing the electoral commission.

Armenians were voting in a snap election the government called seeking to end a political crisis that erupted after ethnic Armenian forces lost a bloody six-week war against Azerbaijan last year and ceded territory in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region. read more

Pashinyan's party had 58% of the vote in the first figures published by the Central Election Commission (CEC), versus 22% for Armenia Alliance, led by former president Robert Kocharyan, RIA reported.

Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.