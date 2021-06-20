Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Armenia's acting PM's party leads parliamentary vote, RIA cites electoral commission

Armenia's acting Prime Minister and leader of Civil Contract party Nikol Pashinyan receives a ballot at a polling station during the snap parliamentary election in Yerevan, Armenia June 20, 2021. Lusi Sargsyan/Photolure via REUTERS

MOSCOW, June 20 (Reuters) - Armenia's acting prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, and his Civil Contract party took an early lead as votes were counted after a parliamentary election on Sunday, the RIA news agency reported, citing the electoral commission.

Armenians were voting in a snap election the government called seeking to end a political crisis that erupted after ethnic Armenian forces lost a bloody six-week war against Azerbaijan last year and ceded territory in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region. read more

Pashinyan's party had 58% of the vote in the first figures published by the Central Election Commission (CEC), versus 22% for Armenia Alliance, led by former president Robert Kocharyan, RIA reported.

Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Edmund Blair

