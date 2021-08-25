Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Around 1,000 Afghans receive permission to travel to Russia - RIA

MOSCOW, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Russia has allowed around 1,000 Afghans to enter the country from Afghanistan after its rapid takeover by the Taliban, RIA news agency reported, citing a Moscow-based organization of Afghani expatriates.

Among those who received permission to travel are holders of Russian passports or those with permanent residence rights and students of Russian universities, it said.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy, writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Hugh Lawson

