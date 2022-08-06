ASEAN decided no Myanmar junta at summits unless peace progress - chair Cambodia

Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn attends a news conference after the conclusion of the ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, August 6, 2022. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

PHNOM PENH, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Cambodia's foreign minister on Saturday said the Southeast Asian regional bloc ASEAN had decided that Myanmar's ruling generals would remain barred from any of its meetings until they show progress on a peace plan.

Prak Sokhonn, a special envoy on Myanmar and chair of this week's Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meetings, told a news conference the junta "must act in a way that shows progress is made then we will be able to act on a decision to show progress."

