ASEAN envoy says understands criticism over his visit to Myanmar generals

Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn talks during his news conference after the ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, February 17, 2022. REUTERS/Cindy Liu/File Photo

PHNOM PENH, March 23 (Reuters) - A special Southeast Asian envoy said on Wednesday he understood criticism of his visit to Myanmar for being seen to legitimise its ruling junta, but saw the trip as a positive step towards enforcing a peace process it committed to.

Prak Sokhonn, envoy for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), told reporters in Cambodia he had urged the military to show restraint in its operations and also sought the release of prisoners including Australian economist Sean Turnell.

He said the Myanmar issue was complicated and will take time to resolve and that could not be done during one ASEAN chairmanship.

Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Writing by Martin Petty Editing by Ed Davies

