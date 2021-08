People climb a barbed wire wall to enter the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021, in this still image taken from a video. REUTERS TV/via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The number of U.S. troops at Kabul's international airport reached about 4,500 on Wednesday, a U.S. official said.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the number is set to hit 6,000 in the coming days.

Reporting by Idrees Ali Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

