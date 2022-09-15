1 minute read
71 Azeri soldiers killed in clashes with Armenia this week -Azeri Defence Ministry
MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said on Thursday that 71 of its servicemen had been killed during clashes this week on the border with Armenia.
Fighting along the border of the two countries, which have been at loggerheads over the breakway region of Nagorno-Karabakh since the 1980s, erupted afresh on Tuesday. Armenia said 105 of its soldiers had died.
Reporting by Reuters
