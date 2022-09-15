71 Azeri soldiers killed in clashes with Armenia this week -Azeri Defence Ministry

A still image from video, released by the Armenian Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be Azerbaijani service members moving along an unidentified mountainous border area with Armenia, in this still image taken from handout footage released September 13, 2022. Armenian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said on Thursday that 71 of its servicemen had been killed during clashes this week on the border with Armenia.

Fighting along the border of the two countries, which have been at loggerheads over the breakway region of Nagorno-Karabakh since the 1980s, erupted afresh on Tuesday. Armenia said 105 of its soldiers had died.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.