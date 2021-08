U.S. Air Force loadmasters and pilots assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, load passengers aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III in support of the Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 24, 2021. U.S. Air Force/Master Sgt. Donald R. Allen/Handout via REUTER

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Roughly 13,400 people were airlifted from Afghanistan on Wednesday, raising the total number of those evacuated by the U.S. and coalition partners since Aug. 14 to about 95,700, the White House said on Thursday. Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Susan Heavey