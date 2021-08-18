Asia Pacific
About 5,000 evacuated from Kabul in last 24 hours-Western official
1 minute read
KABUL, Aug 18 (Reuters) - About 5,000 diplomats, security staff, aid workers and Afghans have been evacuated from the capital Kabul in the last 24 hours, a Western official told Reuters on Wednesday.
The evacuations by military flights will continue around the clock, he said, adding that clearing the chaos outside the airport was a challenge.
Reporting by Rupam Nair; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.