About 5,000 evacuated from Kabul in last 24 hours-Western official

People who have been evacuated from Afghanistan arrive at Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle airport after Taliban insurgents entered Afghanistan's capital Kabul, in Paris, France, August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

KABUL, Aug 18 (Reuters) - About 5,000 diplomats, security staff, aid workers and Afghans have been evacuated from the capital Kabul in the last 24 hours, a Western official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The evacuations by military flights will continue around the clock, he said, adding that clearing the chaos outside the airport was a challenge.

Reporting by Rupam Nair; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

