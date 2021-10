Afghan acting FM asked U.S. to lift ban on cbank reserves -Al-Jazeera

Taliban acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi speaks during a news conference in Kabul Afghanistan September 14, 2021. Picture taken September 14, 2021.REUTERS/Stringer

Cairo Oct 9 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's acting foreign minister said on Saturday that an Afghan delegation had asked the United States to lift its ban on the central bank's reserves during a meeting with their U.S. counterparts in Doha, Qatari-based Al-Jazeera television reported.

Amir Khan Muttaqi said that Washington would offer Afghan people coronavirus vaccines, Al-Jazeera cited him as saying.

