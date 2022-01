Afghan acting PM Akhund calls for official recognition of Taliban administration

An Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan flag hangs over a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 19, 2021. Picture taken October 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

KABUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's acting prime minister, Mullah Hasan Akhund, on Wednesday called for international governments to officially recognise the country's Taliban administration, saying at a news conference in Kabul that all conditions had been met.

"I ask all governments, especially Islamic countries, that they should start recognition," Akhund said, in his first major public broadcast appearance since he assumed the role in September.

Foreign powers have been reluctant to recognise the Taliban administration which took over Afghanistan in August while Western nations led by the United States have frozen billions of dollars worth of Afghan banking assets and cut off development funding that once formed the backbone of Afghanistan's economy.

Writing by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Christopher Cushing

