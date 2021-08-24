Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Afghan envoy tells U.N. that millions live in fear under Taliban

1 minute read

Afghanistan Ambassador Nasir Ahmad Andisha speaks during a special session of the Human Rights Council on the situation in Afghanistan, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, August 24, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - A senior Afghan diplomat from the deposed government on Tuesday called for accountability for Taliban actions, describing an "uncertain and dire" situation where millions of people fear for their lives amid reports of door-to-door searches.

Addressing an emergency session of the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, Ambassador Nasir Ahmad Andisha also called for the creation of a broad-based government that includes all of the country's ethnic groups and female representatives.

Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Stephanie Nebehay

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 9:03 AM UTC

U.S. scraps plan to use S.Korea, Japan military bases for Afghan refugees -sources

The United States has decided against the idea of using its largest overseas military bases in South Korea and Japan to house Afghan refugees temporarily, two sources with close knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Asia Pacific
UN rights boss says has credible reports of Taliban executions
Asia Pacific
New Zealand COVID-19 Delta outbreak spreading rapidly as cases jump
Asia Pacific
Philippines' Duterte agrees to run as vice president in 2022
Asia Pacific
Pakistan gets $2.75 bln in COVID-19 support funds from IMF