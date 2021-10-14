Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Afghan foreign minister to hold talks in Turkey

1 minute read
1/2

Taliban acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi speaks during a news conference in Kabul Afghanistan September 14, 2021. Picture taken September 14, 2021.REUTERS/Stringer

ANKARA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A Taliban delegation led by Afghanistan's foreign minister will hold talks in Turkey on Thursday with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, a spokesman for Afghanistan's foreign ministry said.

NATO member Turkey maintained its embassy in Afghanistan after Western countries withdrew following the Taliban takeover, and has urged those countries to step up engagement. At the same time it said it will only work fully with the Taliban if they form a more inclusive administration. read more

Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said on Twitter that acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and other ministers would hold talks in Ankara on aid, migration, air transport and trade.

Turkish diplomatic sources confirmed the planned talks with Cavusoglu, but did not provide further information.

Turkey has been working with Qatar to help operate Kabul airport and re-open it to international travel.

On Monday, Muttaqi appealed to the world for good relations, but avoided making firm commitments on some humanitarian issues, key concerns for the international community. read more

The visit comes a day after Cavusoglu told reporters that he and ministers from other countries plan to visit Kabul for talks with the Taliban.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 7:22 AM UTC

Analysis: N.Korea threatens to upstage S.Korea defence expo with duelling military show

South Korea will hold its biennial defence fair in Seoul next week, just days after North Korea opened a highly unusual military exhibition that analysts said may be partly aimed at stealing some thunder from Seoul amid a growing arms race.

Asia Pacific
Japan dissolves parliament, setting stage for general election
Asia Pacific
Taiwan won't start a war with China, defence minister says
Asia Pacific
Fire in southern Taiwan kills 46
Asia Pacific
New Zealand reports biggest rise in COVID-19 cases in six weeks