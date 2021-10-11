Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Afghan foreign minister says Taliban forces can control ISIS threat

1 minute read

A Taliban solider stands guard in front of a house neighbouring the Islamic State hideout raided by Taliban forces on Sunday night in northern Kabul, Afghanistan October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

DOHA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The new Taliban government in Afghanistan is able to control the threat from Islamic State militants who have launched a series of deadly attacks in recent weeks, acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Monday.

Speaking at an event in Doha, he said instability in Afghanistan was not in anyone's interests and he called for cooperation from the world community, saying Afghanistan would not be a base for attacks on other countries.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, Andrew Mills, James Mackenzie; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 9:30 AM UTC

U.S. says Taliban talks in Doha were 'candid and professional'

The United States said on Sunday the first face-to-face meeting between senior U.S. and Taliban officials since the hardline group retook power in Afghanistan was "candid and professional" and that the U.S. side reiterated that the Taliban would be judged on their actions, not just their words.

Asia Pacific
N.Korea's Kim calls for improving people's lives amid 'grim' economy
Asia Pacific
Japan's new PM defends pro-nuclear stance in parliamentary debut
Asia Pacific
India, China trade blame for break down in border talks
Asia Pacific
New Zealand makes COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for health workers