Afghan foreign minister says Taliban forces can control ISIS threat

A Taliban solider stands guard in front of a house neighbouring the Islamic State hideout raided by Taliban forces on Sunday night in northern Kabul, Afghanistan October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

DOHA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The new Taliban government in Afghanistan is able to control the threat from Islamic State militants who have launched a series of deadly attacks in recent weeks, acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Monday.

Speaking at an event in Doha, he said instability in Afghanistan was not in anyone's interests and he called for cooperation from the world community, saying Afghanistan would not be a base for attacks on other countries.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, Andrew Mills, James Mackenzie; Editing by Hugh Lawson

