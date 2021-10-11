Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Afghan foreign minister seeks good relations with the world

1 minute read

A person holds a flag of Afghanistan while taking part in a Solidarity With Afghan Women rally outside the United Nations headquarters, during the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly, in New York, U.S., September 25, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

DOHA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The new Taliban government in Afghanistan seeks good relations with the rest of the world and is hoping for positive results from a recent meeting with a U.S. delegation, acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Monday.

The remarks, at an event organized by the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies in Doha, reflect the new government's push to build relations with other countries as it faces a potentially catastrophic economic crisis.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, Andrew Mills, James Mackenzie; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

