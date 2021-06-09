Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Afghan gov't and Taliban negotiators meet in Doha to discuss peace

2 minute read

Officials, including Afghan former President Hamid Karzai and the Taliban's deputy leader and negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, attend the Afghan peace conference in Moscow, Russia March 18, 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

Afghan government and Taliban negotiators met in Qatar's capital Doha this week to discuss the peace process, the first known meeting in weeks after negotiations largely stalled earlier this year.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said in a statement on Twitter on Wednesday that the heads of both teams, along with some of their negotiators, had met the previous day in Doha.

"They discussed topics of the agenda, accelerating the Afghan negotiations process and reaching mutual understanding in this regard," he said.

The meeting was the first announced gathering of both sides since mid-May and after already-slowing talks largely broke off in April, when the United States announced it would withdraw its forces by September 11.

The Taliban had responded angrily to that announcement as it meant foreign forces would stay in the country beyond a May deadline agreed with the previous Trump administration. The Islamist group said it would boycott a major peace conference due to take place in Turkey.

Negotiators had started in Doha in September to find a way to end decades of war. But the talks stalled after a few rounds and violence has escalated since the United States started its final pullout of troops.

Finding common ground between the two warring sides has been a top priority for Western capitals, particularly Washington.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said last week his country was pushing for a political settlement in Afghanistan before foreign troops leave, to reduce the risk of civil war in its western neighbour. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 9:02 AM UTCAustralia’s Melbourne to exit COVID-19 lockdown but some curbs stay

Australia's second largest city Melbourne will exit a COVID-19 hard lockdown as planned on Thursday night, Victoria state authorities said, although some restrictions on travel and gatherings would likely remain for another week.

Asia PacificPandemic propels Auckland to top of EIU’s most liveable cities ranking
Asia PacificBiden Asia chief ‘relatively confident’ on billion vaccine timing despite India crisis
Asia PacificMalaysia's Top Glove waits for U.S. Customs to verify remedial labour action
Asia PacificJapan's Suga regrets having to take all the heat for hosting Olympics in pandemic