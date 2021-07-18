Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Afghan govt, Taliban: two sides to meet again, expedite talks - Al Jazeera TV

1 minute read

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban's deputy leader and negotiator, and other delegation members attend the Afghan peace conference in Moscow, Russia March 18, 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

CAIRO, July 18 (Reuters) - The delegations of the Afghan government and Taliban issued a joint statement on Sunday saying that they will meet again and that they have issued instructions to expedite their peace negotiations, Qatar's Al Jazeera TV reported.

The two delegations of negotiators, who have been in Doha since Saturday, said "the two sides committed to continue negotiations at a high level until a settlement is reached."

"We will work to provide humanitarian assistance throughout Afghanistan," the statement added, according to Al Jazeera.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Omar Fahmy; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 3:34 PM UTCCOVID-19 response runs underground in junta-ruled Myanmar

For a week, 21-year-old student Phoe Thar has been out by dawn to gather oxygen cylinders from the homes of coronavirus sufferers in Myanmar's second city of Mandalay.

Asia PacificIndonesia reports record number of doctor deaths from COVID-19 in July
Asia PacificThai protesters clash with police near Government House
Asia PacificSiberian city residents advised to stay home to avoid smoke from wildfires
Asia PacificAfghan govt, Taliban: two sides to meet again, expedite talks - Al Jazeera TV