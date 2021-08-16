Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Afghan military jet was shot down by Uzbek air defences - RIA

MOSCOW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - An Afghan military jet was shot down by Uzbek air defences as it tried to violate the border, Uzbekistan's defence ministry was quoted as saying by the RIA news agency on Monday.

The aircraft came down on Sunday after crossing the border into Uzbekistan, and its pilot ejected and survived, the Uzbek defence ministry was quoted as saying earlier.

