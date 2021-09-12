Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Afghan pilots start leaving Uzbekistan for UAE, despite Taliban pressure-source

By
1 minute read

An August 29, 2021 satellite image shows the Uzbek camp, located just across the border from Afghanistan, which holds U.S.-trained Afghan pilots and other personnel. The personnel at the camp have been waiting for a U.S. evacuation for nearly three weeks and fear being handed over to the Taliban. Satellite image copyright 2021 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S.-trained Afghan pilots and other personnel who fled to Uzbekistan and were held in an Uzbek camp for about a month started departing the country on Sunday, a pilot told Reuters.

They left under a U.S. deal that came despite Taliban pressure for the return of the pilots and aircraft.

The group is at least initially heading to the United Arab Emirates, the pilot said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reuters previously disclosed tension at the Uzbek camp, with Afghan pilots fearing being sent back to Afghanistan and being killed by the Taliban. The Taliban say they will not carry out reprisal killings after seizing control of the country in August.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 8:46 AM UTC

Strong typhoon cuts power, causes flooding in northern Philippines

Several communities remain flooded and without power after a strong typhoon battered the Philippines' northernmost islands, the authorities said on Sunday, displacing thousands of people.

Asia Pacific
New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows
Asia Pacific
Australia buys additional 1 mln doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Asia Pacific
Japan says suspected Chinese submarine seen near territorial waters
Asia Pacific
Analysis: As West ponders aid for Afghanistan, China and Pakistan quick to provide relief