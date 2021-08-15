Afghan Pres Ghani leaves for Tajikistan - interior ministry official

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks at the parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

KABUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has left the capital Kabul for Tajikistan, a senior Afghan Interior Ministry official said on Sunday.

Asked for comment, the president's office said it "cannot say anything about Ashraf Ghani's movement for security reasons".

A representative of the Taliban, which entered the capital Kabul earlier on Sunday, said the group was checking on Ghani's whereabouts.

Reporting by Kabul bureau, Writing by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.