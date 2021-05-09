Skip to main content

Asia PacificAfghan Taliban declares three-day ceasefire for Eid celebration this week-spokesman

Taliban insurgents announced on Monday that they will observe a three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan for the Muslim religious holiday of Eid, starting this week, amid weeks of increasing violence gripped the country.

"In order that the Mujahideen again provide a peaceful and secure atmosphere to our compatriots during Eid-ul-Fitr so that they may celebrate this joyous occasion, all Mujahideen ... are instructed to halt all offensive operations," Mohammad Naeem, a Taliban spokesman, said on Twitter.

Eid will begin on Tuesday or Wednesday this week depending on the sighting of the moon.

