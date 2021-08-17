Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Afghan Taliban to hold first news conference -Taliban spokesperson

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban's deputy leader and negotiator, and other delegation members attend the Afghan peace conference in Moscow, Russia March 18, 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Aug 17, (Reuters) - Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a tweet that he will hold a news conference on Tuesday at a media centre in Kabul that was previously used by the Afghan government.

Mujahid said media representatives and journalists could come to the media centre.

Reporting by Rupam Jain, Writing by Jane Merriman, Editing by Catherine Evans

