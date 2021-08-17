Asia Pacific
Afghan Taliban to hold first news conference -Taliban spokesperson
Aug 17, (Reuters) - Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a tweet that he will hold a news conference on Tuesday at a media centre in Kabul that was previously used by the Afghan government.
Mujahid said media representatives and journalists could come to the media centre.
