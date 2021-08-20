Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Afghan Taliban not stopping people leaving Kabul, official says

Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Afghan Taliban are not stopping people leaving the country at Kabul airport, a Taliban official said on Friday.

"We are only pushing (away) those who have no legal papers to travel, but who are adding to the chaos at Kabul airport gate," he told Reuters.

Foreign powers sought to hasten evacuations from Afghanistan on Friday after reports of Taliban reprisals, including against people who had worked with U.S.-led forces or the previous Western-backed government. read more

