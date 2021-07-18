Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Afghanistan withdraws ambassador, diplomats from Islamabad - foreign ministry statement

1 minute read

KABUL, July 18 (Reuters) - Afghanistan has withdrawn its ambassador and diplomats from Pakistan's capital following the kidnapping of the ambassador's daughter, the Afghan foreign ministry said on Sunday.

"The Afghan government recalled the ambassador and senior diplomats to Kabul until complete elimination of the security threats including the arrest and punishment of the perpetrators," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

A Pakistani foreign office spokesperson did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan was briefly kidnapped by unknown assailants who left her with injuries and rope marks and Pakistan authorities have said they are investigating. read more

Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and Abdul Qadir Sediqi; editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 3:34 PM UTCCOVID-19 response runs underground in junta-ruled Myanmar

For a week, 21-year-old student Phoe Thar has been out by dawn to gather oxygen cylinders from the homes of coronavirus sufferers in Myanmar's second city of Mandalay.

Asia PacificIndonesia reports record number of doctor deaths from COVID-19 in July
Asia PacificThai protesters clash with police near Government House
Asia PacificSiberian city residents advised to stay home to avoid smoke from wildfires
Asia PacificThailand to halt local flights in COVID-risk areas