Afghanistan's acting central bank head says commercial banks "completely secure"

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's banks are secure and conducting operations "better than before", the Taliban's acting head of the country's central bank said on Wednesday.

Worries have been mounting that Afghan banks and firms could run short of money, especially dollars, if the West keeps the central banks' reserves frozen and Western banks trim ties with Afghan counterparts.

"Da Afghanistan Bank assures our countrymen that all commercial banks operating in the country are under serious supervision and are conducting their operations better than before," acting governor of the Afghanistan central bank Haji Mohammad Idris said in statement posted on its website.

"In view of the economic situation of the country, all banks, FXDs and companies including national merchants will soon adjust their operations in a normal and regular manner and will conduct their business affairs with complete surety."

