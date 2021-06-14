Asia Pacific
African Development Bank launches $464 Kangaroo social bond
The African Development Bank said on Monday that it is returning to the Australian capital market with the launch of a 5.5-year $464 Kangaroo social bond.
The development bank said the deal was led by Nomura (9716.T) and RBC Capital Markets.
It added that the second social bond, following a $3.1 billion 3-year issue launched last year to fight the coronavirus pandemic, will be used to improve access to electricity, water and sanitation, and other social programmes in the continent.
