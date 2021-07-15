Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
AIIB gives $500 mln loan for Indonesia's coronavirus response

1 minute read

A student receives a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a mass vaccination program for students as COVID-19 cases surge, in Makassar, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia July 14, 2021. Antara Foto/Arnas Padda/via REUTERS

JAKARTA, July 15 (Reuters) - The Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved a $500 million loan for Indonesia to support its COVID-19 response, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The AIIB has provided two earlier loans to Indonesia for its coronavirus response, bringing to $1.5 billion the total financing from the bank during the pandemic.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

