AIIB gives $500 mln loan for Indonesia's coronavirus response
JAKARTA, July 15 (Reuters) - The Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved a $500 million loan for Indonesia to support its COVID-19 response, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.
The AIIB has provided two earlier loans to Indonesia for its coronavirus response, bringing to $1.5 billion the total financing from the bank during the pandemic.
