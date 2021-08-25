Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Almost all UK citizens without dual nationality have left Afghanistan - Raab

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday that almost all British citizens without dual nationality had been evacuated from Afghanistan.

"The lion share, almost of them who want to come out, have been brought home," Raab told Sky News.

He said in the last 24 hours some 2,000 people had been brought to Britain from Kabul.

