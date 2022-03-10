Amusing South Korean TV election graphics catch eyes during tight vote

March 10 (Reuters) - From a simulated claw game machine to a re-enactment of the recent winter Olympics, one of South Korea's largest broadcasters used 3D animation to add a dash of fun in its delivery of the presidential election coverage on Wednesday.

Broadcaster SBS showed major presidential candidates Lee Jae-myung and Yoon Suk-yeol competing in winter Olympic events, portraying the animated candidate with more votes as leading the race.

Other times, it showed Lee slipping from his seat at amusement park rides, corresponding with his losing ground in vote counts.

Conservative South Korean opposition candidate Yoon rode to victory in a tight presidential election on a wave of discontent over economic policy, scandals and gender wars, reshaping the political future of Asia's fourth-largest economy. read more

His victory in Wednesday's bitterly fought election marks a remarkable turnaround for the main conservative bloc, now known as the People Power Party, which has regrouped since a 2017 snap election after the impeachment and ouster of then President Park Geun-hye.

Reporting by Hyunyoung Yi. Editing by Gerry Doyle

