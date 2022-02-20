1 minute read
An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Mindanao, Philippines - GFZ
Feb 21 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 has struck Mindanao in the Philippines, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said on Monday
The quake was at the depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said
Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey
