An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Mindanao, Philippines - GFZ

Feb 21 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 has struck Mindanao in the Philippines, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said on Monday

The quake was at the depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said

Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey

