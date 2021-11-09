APEC affirms stand against vaccine nationalism, driven to manage climate change

New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta speaks during an interview in Wellington, New Zealand December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathon Molloy

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Members of Asia-Pacific trade group APEC have reiterated a "strong stance" against vaccine nationalism to support the region's recovery from the pandemic and are committed to tackle climate change, host New Zealand said on Wednesday.

New Zealand's Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta and Minister of Trade Damien O'Connor said all 21 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member countries had contributed to the region's pandemic response and work towards progress on trade.

Members had not yet reached a consensus on the United States' offer to host the APEC summit in 2023, they said in a joint media conference.

Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru and Praveen Menon in Wellington

