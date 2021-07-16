Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

APEC leaders vow to accelerate access to COVID-19 vaccines

1 minute read

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - World leaders said in a statement issued after a virtual meeting of the Asia-Pacific trade group APEC that extensive COVID-19 immunization is a global public good and accelerating access to vaccines is essential to overcoming the health emergency.

In a statement posted on the APEC website after a virtual meeting hosted by New Zealand, the leaders of the 21-member grouping vowed to redouble efforts to expand vaccine manufacture and supply and said they would continue to support economies for as long as necessary.

U.S. President Joe Biden, Russia's Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping and other world leaders took part in the meeting seeking collective actions to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impacts.

(This story has been refiled to fix typo in headline)

Reporting by David Brunnstrom, Jeff Mason, Doina Chiacu, Lisa Lambert and Tim Ahmann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 6:59 AM UTCPhilippines tightens curbs after detecting first local cases of Delta variant

The Philippines has recorded the country's first locally acquired cases of the more infectious Delta variant, prompting authorities to reimpose stricter coronavirus measures in some areas as health experts sought bans on social gatherings.

Asia PacificS.Korea weighs tighter restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge
Asia PacificWorld leaders pledge to redouble pandemic fight at special APEC meeting
Asia PacificAnalysis: 'Shuttle Diplomacy Gone Bad': How Japan's investing star became embroiled in Toshiba board dispute
Asia PacificAt APEC, TSMC founder attacks efforts to 'on-shore' chip supply chains