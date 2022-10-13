Approval for govt of Japan's Kishida falls below 30% for first time -Jiji















TOKYO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Approval for the government of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida slid to 27.4%, a poll showed on Thursday, falling below 30% for the first time since he took office last October.

Disapproval rose 3.0 percentage points to 43.0%, the poll by Jiji Press between Oct. 7 and 10 showed.

It follows a Kyodo News poll on Sunday that showed support for Kishida's government slid to the lowest in his one-year tenure as doubts grow over his ruling party's disclosure of ties to the controversial Unification Church. read more

Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Clarence Fernandez











