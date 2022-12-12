Shootings, explosion in Kabul building housing foreigners - Taliban sources















KABUL, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Armed men on Monday opened fire inside a building in central Kabul that housed some foreigners, two Taliban sources told Reuters.

Residents of the Shahr-e-Naw area in central Kabul said shootings continued in the area after a powerful explosion.

Residents of the area said the attack was carried out at a hotel where Chinese and other foreigners usually stay.

Spokesperson for Afghanistan's interior ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Kabul newsroom and Jibran Ahmad in Peshawar; Writing by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Miral Fahmy











