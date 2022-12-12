Shootings, explosion in Kabul building housing foreigners - Taliban sources
KABUL, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Armed men on Monday opened fire inside a building in central Kabul that housed some foreigners, two Taliban sources told Reuters.
Residents of the Shahr-e-Naw area in central Kabul said shootings continued in the area after a powerful explosion.
Residents of the area said the attack was carried out at a hotel where Chinese and other foreigners usually stay.
Spokesperson for Afghanistan's interior ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.