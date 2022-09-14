Armenia reports fresh clashes with Azerbaijan -media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A still image from video, released by the Armenian Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be Azerbaijani service members moving along an unidentified mountainous border area with Armenia, in this still image taken from handout footage released September 13, 2022. Armenian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Fresh clashes erupted between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on Wednesday morning, Russian news agencies cited the Armenian defence ministry as saying, a day after scores were killed in the deadliest fighting between the two neighbours since 2020.

Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Tom Hogue

