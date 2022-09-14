1 minute read
Armenia reports fresh clashes with Azerbaijan -media
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Fresh clashes erupted between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on Wednesday morning, Russian news agencies cited the Armenian defence ministry as saying, a day after scores were killed in the deadliest fighting between the two neighbours since 2020.
Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Tom Hogue
