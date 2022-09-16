Armenia says 135 soldiers killed in clashes with Azerbaijan this week

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addresses parliament following an escalation in hostilities over the Nagorno-Karabakh region along the border of Armenia with Azerbaijan, in Yerevan, Armenia, September 13, 2022. Tigran Mehrabyan/PAN Photo via REUTERS/File Photo

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday that 135 Armenian service personnel had been killed in clashes with Azerbaijan this week, the Interfax news agency reported from a session of Armenia's parliament.

Pashinyan on Wednesday said 105 soldiers had died and that the figure was likely to rise.

Both Baku and Yerevan blame each other for this week's fighting - the deadliest clashes between the two countries since a six-week war in 2020 left thousands dead.

Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

