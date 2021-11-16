Armenia says 15 of its soldiers died in border clashes with Azerbaijan -IFX

MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Armenia's parliament said on Tuesday that 15 Armenian soldiers had died in clashes on the country's border with Azerbaijan, the Interfax news agency quoted it as saying.

Earlier on Tuesday, Armenia asked Russia to help defend its territorial sovereignty against Azerbaijan and said a heavy border clash between Azeri and Armenian forces was underway. read more

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Catherine Evans

