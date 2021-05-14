Skip to main content

Asia PacificArmenian PM Pashinyan asks Russia's Putin for military support -Ifax

Armenia's acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan speaks during a parliament session in Yerevan, Armenia May 10, 2021. Tigran Mehrabyan/PAN Photo via REUTERS

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for military support, the Interfax news agency reported, amid a renewed rise in tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan that last year exploded into a bloody conflict.

Putin held a phone call late on Thursday with Pashinyan, during which he stressed the need for strict observance of a ceasefire agreement brokered by Russia last year. read more

