Armenia's President Armen Sarkissian speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has tendered his resignation on Sunday, according to a statement on his official website.

Sarkissian was in a standoff with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan last year over a number of issues, including the dismissal of the head of the armed forces.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin

