Skip to main content

Asia PacificArmenians rally in support of ex-president Kocharyan ahead of vote

Reuters
2 minute read

Several thousand Armenians rallied in the capital Yerevan on Sunday to show their support for a new political alliance created by former president Robert Kocharyan ahead of an early election next month.

The alliance, called Reviving Armenia, will run in early parliamentary elections set to take place on June 20.

In a speech to thousands of supporters chanting "Armenia" and waving flags, Kocharyan pledged his alliance would help revive the economy and recover from ethnic Armenians' loss of swathes of territory in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region in a six-week conflict with Azerbaijan last year, local news outlets reported.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan triggered an early vote last month by announcing his resignation.

Pashinyan, who emerged as the leader of a wave of anti-government street protests in 2018, had been under pressure to resign since he agreed to a ceasefire with Azeri forces.

Pashinyan said he had been compelled to agree to the Russian-brokered deal to prevent greater human and territorial losses.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 2:27 PM UTCAt least 68 killed in Afghan school blast, families bury victims

The death toll from a bomb attack outside a school in the Afghan capital Kabul has risen to 68, officials said on Sunday, with doctors struggling to care for 165 injured victims and families searching desperately for missing children.

Asia PacificChina to create 'line of separation' at Everest summit on COVID fears
Asia PacificVietnam says new COVID outbreak threatens stability
Asia PacificMyanmar poet dies after being detained, his family says

Myanmar poet Khet Thi, whose works declare resistance to the ruling junta, died in detention overnight and his body was returned with the organs removed, his family said on Sunday.

Asia PacificAustralia's most populous state extends COVID restrictions in hunt for outbreak source