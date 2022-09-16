Armenia's PM holds calls with Putin, Macron, Blinken on border clashes with Azerbaijan

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addresses parliament following an escalation in hostilities over the Nagorno-Karabakh region along the border of Armenia with Azerbaijan, in Yerevan, Armenia, September 13, 2022. Tigran Mehrabyan/PAN Photo via REUTERS/File Photo

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russia's President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday to discuss this week's clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Armenian government said in a statement.

"Nikol Pashinyan stressed that despite the fact the border is relatively calm at the moment, the situation continues to be very tense," the Armenian government said in a readout of the call.

Pashinyan also held calls with French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, the Armenian government said.

Reporting by Reuters

