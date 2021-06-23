Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Around 30 trillion yen of Japan's additional budget since 2020 unused -Nikkei

1 minute read

TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - Japan has still not spent around 30 trillion yen ($270.25 billion), or roughly 40% of its additional fiscal budget compiled since the coronavirus outbreak last year, the Nikkei financial daily reported on Thursday.

Budgets allocated for public works and campaigns to help the tourism and restaurant industries went unused, the report said, highlighting the difficulty of carrying out pandemic relief programme.

($1 = 111.0100 yen)

Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · June 23, 2021 · 12:42 PM UTCSydney isolated as COVID-19 clusters build; NZ tightens curbs in capital

Australia's largest city of Sydney re-introduced "soft touch" COVID-19 curbs on Wednesday to contain a widening outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant, mandating masks in offices while neighbouring states closed their borders.

Asia PacificFirst person charged under Hong Kong's national security law pleads not guilty
Asia PacificHong Kong's pro-democracy Apple Daily signs off in "painful farewell"
Asia PacificNorth Korea says not considering contact with U.S. that would waste time
Asia PacificAround 30 trillion yen of Japan's additional budget since 2020 unused -Nikkei

Japan has still not spent around 30 trillion yen ($270.25 billion), or roughly 40% of its additional fiscal budget compiled since the coronavirus outbreak last year, the Nikkei financial daily reported on Thursday.