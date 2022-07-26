ASEAN chair calls timing of Myanmar executions 'highly reprehensible'

A combination image shows Kyaw Min Yu, also known as Ko Jimmy and Phyo Zeyar Thaw, two of the four democracy activists executed by Myanmar's military authorities, accused of helping carry out "terror acts," state media, in the undated screen grabs taken from a handout video. MRTV/Handout via REUTERS

July 26 (Reuters) - ASEAN chair Cambodia has called the timing of the Myanmar junta's execution of four activists "highly reprehensible" and said it has presented a gross lack of will to support the bloc's peace efforts in the country.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, dated July 25, Cambodia, which heads the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this year, said it was extremely saddened and deeply troubled by the executions. It said the executions were a setback, just a week ahead of an ASEAN ministerial meeting.

