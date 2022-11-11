ASEAN leaders seek measurable indicators, timeline for Myanmar peace plan















PHNOM PENH, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) decided on Friday that the bloc should ensure there were measurable indicators and a specific timeline for implementing a peace plan agreed with Myanmar's junta after "little progress".

The bloc's foreign ministers had been tasked with developing "concrete, practical and measurable indicators with specific timeline to support the five-point consensus," ASEAN said in a statement, referring to the plan agreed jointly with Myanmar's military government last year.

Reporting by Phnom Penh bureau, Poppy Mcpherson in Bangkok, Rozanna Latiff in Kuala Lumpur, Ananda Teresia in Jakarta; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Ed Davies











