ASEAN to meet to discuss possible exclusion of Myanmar leader from summit - sources

A bird flies near the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretariat building, ahead of the ASEAN leaders' meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will meet on Friday to discuss an upcoming regional leaders' summit, during which the possible exclusion of Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing will be discussed, according to sources with knowledge of the meeting.

The meeting will be held virtually on Friday and hosted by ASEAN chair Brunei, said the sources based in ASEAN member countries, which included a diplomat and a government official.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff in Kuala Lumpur and Tom Allard in Jakarta; Writing by Martin Petty

