ASEAN to rethink peace plan if Myanmar conducts more executions -Cambodia

A worker adjusts an ASEAN flag at a meeting hall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

PHNOM PENH, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will be forced to reconsider a peace plan agreed with Myanmar if the country's military rulers conduct more executions of prisoners, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Wednesday.

The 10-member bloc had been pushing for Myanmar to adhere to a five-point peace plan it agreed to last year and has condemned the recent execution of four democracy activists by the junta.

Cambodia is the current chair of ASEAN and Hun Sen was speaking at the start of a meeting of foreign ministers.

Reporting by Narin Sun in Phnom Penh; Writing by Ed Davies

