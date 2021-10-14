AUKUS deal to ensure peace and security in Indo-Pacific, says U.S. admiral

MANILA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A defence pact between Australia, the United States and Britain will ensure peace, security and stability in the region, the commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command said on Thursday.

All nations understand the importance of this region to the global economy, Admiral John Aquilino told a joint news conference with the Philippines military.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.