Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

AUKUS deal to ensure peace and security in Indo-Pacific, says U.S. admiral

1 minute read

MANILA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A defence pact between Australia, the United States and Britain will ensure peace, security and stability in the region, the commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command said on Thursday.

All nations understand the importance of this region to the global economy, Admiral John Aquilino told a joint news conference with the Philippines military.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 2:59 AM UTC

Melbourne set for COVID lockdown exit despite record cases as vaccinations spike

Melbourne will exit months of COVID-19 lockdown next week helped by a faster-than-expected vaccine uptake, Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said on Thursday, ahead of schedule even though daily infections hit a record the same day.

Asia Pacific
Myanmar military won't allow ASEAN envoy to meet Suu Kyi
Asia Pacific
Japan dissolves parliament, setting stage for general election
Asia Pacific
Singapore tightens monetary policy in surprise move as price pressures grow
Asia Pacific
Suicides among Japanese children at record high during pandemic -media